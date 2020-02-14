Sweet endings with Wisconsin cheese

Have a sweet tooth, Wisconsin Cheese has you covered with their Mini Chocolate Covered Cheesecakes which feature award winning Mascarpone cheese --it’s rich, creamy, buttery and slightly sweet.

• When you choose Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, you are supporting locally owned and operated family farms. Fun fact: they use 100% green power, and practice water conservation and recycling.

• It’s rich, creamy and slightly sweet; mascarpone cheese that’s crafted in Wisconsin consistently wins top honors in national competitions.

• Mascarpone is a sweet dream of spreadable cheese. Born and raised in the Lombardy region of Italy, Mascarpone is quite well-travelled these days

• Don’t over-whip or over-process mascarpone when making frostings, dips or spreads with it, because it will churn into butter and get lumpy.

Wisconsin Cheese and Brown Liquor Pairings

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sz5psQNnP4w&feature=emb_logo

Gouda has a buttery and slightly sweet to caramel flavors which are perfectly matched by the sweet notes in bourbon. Pair with Candied Pecans.

To learn more about Wisconsin Cheeses, cheesemakers, pairings and recipes, visit WisonsinCheese.com or follow @WisconsinCheese on social media.

