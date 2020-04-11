Suzuki group performs at-home concerts for area neighborhoods

Every year, the Suzuki program in Stevens Point hold a practice-a-thon to help raise funds for their music program. But that changed this year because of COVID-19.

"When Corona hit we knew that it was going to be difficult to raise funds," Suzuki program director and instructor Ann Marie Novak said.

The program has 218 students, with ages varying from toddlers to senior citizens. So instead of having those students try and raise money, they gave them a combined practice time goal instead.

"Program goal of 50,000 minutes in 10 days," Novak added.

At the end of the practice-a-thon, the group usually holds a concert. But with the current circumstances they made a different by having the students play their pieces from their houses.

"Instead of the normal concert we're having a 'Concert on the porch day,' " Novak explained.

The music helped to give the musicians and their neighborhood a chance to enjoy life for just a while.

"Not just trying to make music but also making the world a but of a better place through music," Suzuki program instructor Mary Moran said.

Suzuki students as far as Madison serenaded their communities on Saturday. Even though they're miles apart, they are still playing together.

"If we can't play together in one physical space at least we can play together in our hearts," Novak explained.

Everyone has a way that they contribute during the pandemic, for the students music is their contribution.

"This is something that falls into that category, to make that community where we are here to continue to be a place that we enjoy living even though our situation has changed drastically in the last month," Moran added.

The situations may change for people, but their love for music stays the same.

"I don't have any question about it I know they love it and I know they will keep playing," Novak said.

The program is still accepting donations from the public, if you want to contribute click click here.