From farmer’s gate to consumer plate

From the farmer’s gate to a consumer’s plate, Wisconsin agriculturists work hard to ensure their products are produced safe and sustainable.

To share more about these products and sustainable innovations in the field of agriculture is Abigail Martin, Wisconsin’s 72nd Alice in Dairyland joined the news at Noon.

Farmers care about their land and the environment, and want to ensure it is around for generations.

Abigail says every farm operation is different, but all have a common goal: to take steps, some small and some large, toward becoming a more efficient and profitable contributor to our nation’s food system and communities.

• Examples:

o Computer-based irrigation scheduling

o Buffer strips

o Genetics for more feed efficient animals

o Water recycling

Recipe: Mascarpone potato salad

Ingredients:

• 6 medium potatoes

• ½ cup onion

• ¼ cup fresh dill

• ½ tub mascarpone cheese

• Juice from one lemon

• 2 TBS olive oil

• Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Peel and chop 6 medium potatoes

2. Boil until just slightly tender

3. Drain and cool

4. Chop ½ c onion

5. Chop ¼ fresh dill

6. Mix together potatoes, dill and onion

7. Meanwhile stir together ½ tub mascarpone cheese, juice from one lemon, about 2 TBS olive oil (enough to make creamy when mixing) & salt and pepper to taste

8. Carefully fold mascarpone mix into potatoes, dill and onion

