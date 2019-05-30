Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Price County

A 29-year-old man investigators said transported meth from the Fox Valley to Price County was arrested last month.

Steven Willard II is in jail on $20,000 cash bond.

According to court documents, Willard traveled to Appleton March 22 to purchase a large quantity of meth. Investigators said a confidential informant arranged to buy 1 ounce of meth for $800 following the trip.

Prosecutors have also filed charges against the woman they said was driving when Willard return to Price County, Ashley Furtak, 36. Willard's uncle, Raymond Snyder is also charged. Court documents state Willard lived with his uncle in the town of Worchester. Inside the home, were drug paraphernalia items.

Snyder is free on a $1,000 signature bond. Furtak remains in jail on $6,000 cash bond.

Furtak and Willard are expected to be formally charged June 4.