Suspect named in Racine officer's death

Milwaukee media outlets have identified the suspect in the death of a Racine Police Officer as 26-year-old Dalquavis Ward of Milwaukee.

Authorities confirmed the arrest in the death of Officer John Hetland at a news conference Thursday, however the suspect's name wasn't immediately released.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said he hopes the arrest brings some comfort to Hetland’s family.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says the suspect was picked up in Milwaukee.

Hetland was off-duty when he was fatally shot on June 17 when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill. Authorities say Hetland jumped over the bar and confronted a masked, armed man when he was shot.

Hundreds of mourners turned out Wednesday to honor Hetland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report