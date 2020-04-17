Suspect in Stratford double homicide expected to be formally charged Friday

Marathon County Circuit Court records show the 22-year-old man arrested following the fatal stabbing of two people earlier this month is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Brandon Noll is behind bars on $5 million cash bond

Criminal charges were not filed as of Friday morning. Noll was arrested on a murder charge April 7 following a traffic crash in Marshfield.

Investigators said Michael Stone, 23, and William Stone,19, both of Stratford died of their injuries.

According to a probable cause statement, Marathon County dispatch received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. April 7. The caller stated two people had been stabbed at the home on County Road P. The caller said the suspect, Noll, left the home in one of the victim’s vehicles.

When police arrived at the home, they found one victim had been stabbed and was lying in the breezeway. Officers also found a knife on the floor next to him. Another victim was found in the basement. Noll was later taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Marshfield.

According to the probable cause statement, Noll told detectives he took a knife from the kitchen and hid behind a partition in the basement where the brothers were playing video games. Noll made a noise and the first victim came near him. Noll then stabbed him in the chest. Noll stabbed the second victim as he came to the aid of his brother. Noll told detectives he had been planning to kill the victims since the Thursday or Friday before. He said he had wanted to “kill someone for his whole life and today felt like the day he would do it”.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is also assisting with the investigation.

Noll is expected to appear in court at 2 p.m.

