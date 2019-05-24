Suspect in 2013 crime spree violates terms of plea deal, will be resentenced

A plea and sentencing hearing will take place next month for one of three people arrested following a crime spree dating back to 2013.

Investigators said in 2013, three Mosinee teens burglarized properties in Marathon, Wood, and Taylor counties.

In 2014, the then-teens were offered plea agreements with the understanding they’d say out of criminal trouble for a specified amount of time.

In the Marathon County case, prosecutors state between May 1, 2013 and June 21, 2013 the three are accused of taking items from garages, an abandon home and two Marathon County businesses.

Nick Nesbitt and Sawyer Wirkus both complied with the terms of their deferred judgement agreements, but investigators said the other defendant, Garrett Niggemann, now 24, has not.

Court records shows he was charged with misdemeanors in Winnebago County in 2015 and 2017.

Niggemann, of Oshkosh, will return to court June 20.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tues 2:01 PM, Sept. 10, 2013

A Medford High School sweatshirt left in a stolen vehicle in June helped lead investigators to two suspects in a alleged multi-county crime spree.

According to court documents, one of the suspects, Sawyer Wirkus, 17, who is scheduled to be charged later this month, told investigators on June 21 and June 22, he and another teen, Nick Nesbitt, 18, stole two vehicles, attempted to steal two others, stole a gun, and burglarized a cabin and a shed. Both teens now live in Mosinee.

Wirkus told investigators on June 21 he and Nesbitt stole a truck from Marshfield and drove to a cabin near Dorchester. Wirkus said they broke in with the intention of stealing alcohol. Once inside, Wirkus said Nesbitt picked up a gun and aimed it at him. According to the criminal complaint, Wirkus told him to point it away because it may be loaded. That's when Wirkus said Nesbitt pointed it at the truck they had stolen, and shot a hole through the hood. Wirkus said Nesbitt acted surprised, but then shot out a window of the cabin. Wirkus also told investigators Nesbitt sprayed shaving cream all over the cabin.

Wirkus told investigators the two left with the shotgun and drove around. He said the two were driving on County Road M near Medford when they passed a shed that had open doors. The two got out of the truck and walked toward the shed. Wirkus said inside, the two found an off road motorcycle and were in the process of pushing it back to the truck when Taylor County squad car drove by the truck, slammed on its brakes and turned on its siren. Wirkus said they dropped the motorcycle and took off to hide.

He said after sometime they walked back to the scene, but the truck was gone. The two believe it had been towed because it was stolen.

Wirkus said the two were sick of walking and were looking for another vehicle to take.

Wirkus said they found van that had keys in it, but when they went to get in a light in a nearby house turned on and they decided it would be too risky to take the van.

Wirkus also told investigators a short time later they found a pick-up truck that was hooked to a boat and trailer. Wirkus said he unhooked the boat and drove the two back to Marshfield.

