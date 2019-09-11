Suspect identified in August deadly vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Wood Co.

A man is in jail on bond after a deadly vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Wood County in August.

According to a probable cause statement, a Grand Rapids Police officer was called to the crash on Whitrock Avenue near 73rd Street South, in the Town of Grand Rapids on August 4.

The suspect, identified as Zachary Koosman, 25, was arrested for third offense OWI. The officer could smell a strong odor of "intoxicants" coming from Koosman, and said he had a "red and glassy appearance."

The probable cause statement shows Koosman admitted he was the driver who hit the bicyclist and that he tried to give the victim medical aid. He also admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages that day. The bicyclist died from her injuries

Koosman remains in the Wood County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond. Charges have not been filed and a future court date has not yet been set.