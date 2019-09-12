Wausau Police: Boy, 16, shot in drug-related confrontation; suspect facing attempted murder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Wausau Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday evening. Police say they believe the shooting happened because of a drug-related confrontation.
Officers responded to a call of possible gunshots around 6:40 p.m. on the 300 block of Langsdorf Street.
There, they found empty shell casings and later learned that a teen had been admitted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Authorities said his injuries were non-life threatening.
After investigating, officers arrested 20-year-old Kaiden Bemowski for attempted homicide.
The investigation is still on-going.