Suspect arrested in armed robbery at Medford pharmacy

A Rib Lake man was arrested, Thursday, in connection to a robbery at the Medford HealthMart Pharmacy.

Around 1:30pm Thursday, Medford Police officers along with members of the Taylor County Sheriff's office executed a search warrant at 727 Ella Street in the Village of Rib Lake.

Information was received that Bradley Peterson lived at the home, and was linked to an armed robbery at the Medford HealthMart Pharmacy on Friday, May 15th.

Evidence was recovered during the search warrant leading to Peterson's arrest.