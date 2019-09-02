Surviving crew from boat fire talk to police

Police have interviewed the five crew members who survived a boat fire off the Southern California coast.

The Coast Guard says 39 people were aboard the Conception, a dive ship on a three-day scuba diving excursion to the Channel Islands. There was a six-member crew and 33 passengers when the fire broke out about 3 a.m. Monday and quickly engulfed the boat.

Five crew members survived after jumping overboard and making it to a nearby boat. It's unclear what efforts they made to help the passengers. Eight bodies have been found and 26 people missing.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says police have interviewed the men but didn't disclose what they said. No cause for the fire has been identified and Brown says at this stage there's no reason to believe it involved a criminal act.