Survey on Sun Prairie redevelopment

Sun Prairie leaders want the public's input on how to move forward with redeveloping the site of last summer's gas explosion.

A number of buildings were destroyed and the city needs help on determining how to advance.

The city is encouraging residents to submit their ideas to a free survey. It includes questions on what kind of space the lots should be used for. You can also find the link on the NBC15 News mobile application.

“This process builds on that collective coming together to celebrate the heritage of the area and traditions of the community, as well as leverage this once-in-a-hundred-year opportunity to define the future of Sun Prairie,” according to the city’s survey.

Once the city receives input, the project’s steering committee will put together a concrete plan. That plan will then be presenting back to residents during an open house, according to The Lakota Group, the company hired to develop the site.