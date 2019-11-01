Survey finds 20% of high schoolers in Marathon County don't feel safe at school

Nearly 20% of high school students in Marathon County do not feel safe at school.

The survey touched on topics including carrying a gun, being threatened or injured with a weapons, physical harm, overall violence at school, sexual assault and dating violence.

Out of the 2,657 students, 11% said they rarely or never feel safe at school. The results showed the perception of safety is lower among students of color, those with disabilities and LGBT students. More than 530 felt that violence is a problem at school.

When compared to the previous survey in 2017, 10.5% never or rarely felt safe from physical harm at school. Results were the same for both years, 6%, for those who missed at least one day over 30-day span, because they felt unsafe at school.

Looking at violence specifically, 20%, or 531, students think it's a problem at school. It was a more popular response from girls than boys. That's up nearly 3% from 2017.

This is the first time the survey broke up high school and middle school. But in looking at the middle school data for this year, 18% of students felt unsafe at school, with 8% missing at least one day because of it.

Wausau East School Resource Officer Nick Stetzer sent a statement about efforts to prevent violence and add a sense of self-security.

"We are there in full uniform for deterrence. It's important to have a relationship where kids are able to report something before a fight happens. The first day of school we also talk about reporting information to prevent things from happening."