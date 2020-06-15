Surprise, celebration from north central Wisconsin LGBT activists in wake of Supreme Court ruling

A landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision expanding civil rights discrimination laws to include the gay, lesbian and transgender people has activists across north central Wisconsin celebrating on Monday.

“I was literally shouting and screaming,” Di Wu, club advisor for the LGBT organization at Nicolet College, said. “This is a historical moment and such a big victory in the LGBT community.”

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Trump-appointee Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

In the wake of a Trump administration rule change last week to exclude explicit protections for transgender people in healthcare, UW-Stevens Point Gender and Sexuality Resource Center coordinator Sylf Bustamante said his reaction was one of surprise.

“Especially with all of the things that have been happening in the last four years, how many LGBTQ actions and policies that have been removed, I think this is a good step forward.”

Jaxon Seeger, founder of the Wausau Transfam Alliance, hopes the Supreme Court ruling will open additional opportunities promoting safe workplaces for the LGBT community. He says he was physically assaulted at a Wausau workplace a couple years ago because of his transgender identity.

“We should have the right to feel safe in our places of work,” Seeger said. “We should have those same rights as everyone else.”

The ruling has particular meaning in states like Wisconsin that have only partial or no state laws protecting LGBT workers from discrimination in the workplace based on gender identity or sexual orientation. Wisconsin state law does explicitly prohibit workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation, but not based on gender identity, according to a report from the nonprofit research organization Movement Advancement Project.