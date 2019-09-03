Video captures person stealing $400 worth of Pokemon, Magic and sports cards

Marshfield Police say the person accused of stealing $400 worth of Pokemon cards, Magic cards and sports trading cards has turned himself in.

Police say the suspect was seen on Walmart surveillance video Friday taking the cards, removing the packaging and putting them in his sweatshirt pocket. The sweatshirt had a noticeable bulge as the suspect left the store.

Police posted blurred images of the suspect on Facebook and urged him to come forward. The suspect was not named, but police say he’s been identified.