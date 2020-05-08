Supporting migrating birds through May chill

It's the time of year when Neotropical birds make their way to Wisconsin. Unfortunately, they were not expecting the cold weather.

To help hummingbirds, grosbeaks and orioles survived the May chill, those at the Raptor Education Group Inc. in Antigo suggest getting out your birdfeeders.

"They have already entered our area expecting at least moderate temperatures that would be what we usually have now, so having that food accessible is really important,” Marge Gibson, the owner of REGI said.

Small birds like hummingbirds require a lot of nutrients to help keep them warm and moving. Gibson said while it seems so simple, it can be detrimental to the health of the traveling birds.

"They bring such beauty and such joy to us. It's a small thing that we can do to help make sure they survive this time and stay around. And they are grateful and we are grateful that they are here,” Gibson said.

Gibson suggests bringing your feeders inside at night and setting them back out early in the morning to make sure food stays dry. If left out, she said to brush away any snow that might be covering it.

If you are looking to try something new with your bird feeder, there are a couple of fun alternatives on top of birdseed. Gibson said orioles love oranges and grape jelly. Those can be put right on your bird feeder.

When it comes to hummingbird feeders she said you don't have to put any red food dye in it, but make sure you have 3 parts boiled water mixed with one part white sugar or sugar cane. The mixture should be replaced every few days.

