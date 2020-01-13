Supervisor introduces resolution to declare Lincoln County a second amendment sanctuary

Lincoln County Supervisor Calvin Callahan has introduced a resolution to declare Lincoln County a second amendment sanctuary. In a statement Callahan stated:

"We will uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Lincoln County and will not use tax payer dollars to restrict Second Amendment rights or to aid in the unconstitutional restriction of our rights under the Second Amendment."

This resolution will need a majority vote from the entire Lincoln County board to pass. Friday, the city of Merrill announced they will consider declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city at its next council meeting Tuesday.

Copy of Lincoln County Resolution:

SANCTUARY COUNTY FOR SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS

WHEREAS, the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”; and

WHEREAS, certain legislation introduced in the current session of the United States Congress could have the effect of infringing on the rights of law abiding citizens to keep and bear arms, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution; and

WHEREAS, the Law Enforcement, EMS & Judicial Committee is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing the rights of the citizens of Lincoln County to keep and bear Arms or could begin a slippery slope of restrictions on the Second Amendment right of the citizens of Lincoln County; and

WHEREAS, the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors wishes to express its deep commitment to the rights of all citizens of Lincoln County to keep and bear Arms; and

WHEREAS, the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors wishes to express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Lincoln County to bear arms; and

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board of Supervisors hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Lincoln County and its intent that public funds of the County not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights or to aid in the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Lincoln County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors hereby declares its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms through such legal means as may be expedient, including without limitation court action; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors hereby declares Lincoln County, Wisconsin as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Drafted by: Calvin Callahan, District 13

