Superintendent: No threat at Antigo High School

Classes are on as usual at Antigo High School after a report of an unsubstantiated threat. According to a social media post from Antigo’s Superintendent Dr. Julie Sprague, everyone in the district’s schools are safe. She writes, “We have no evidence of any threat to school safety. Rumors are running rampant right now, but again, we have no evidence of any threat to school safety.”

Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds, Jake Leiterman, tells Newshcannel 7 the school followed up on rumors of a threat, but it was unfounded. He says there was never a lockdown or increased police presence and no one was ever in any danger.

