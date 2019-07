A supernatural sight for patients at the American Family Children's Hospital -- superheroes washing windows!

Batman and Spiderman propelled down the building on ropes attached to the roof to help clean windows.

They gave kids lots to smile about: washing windows, waving and striking some iconic poses.

The heroes started their mission at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Al's Window Cleaning Company.