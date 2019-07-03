Super Donor Days has a new home, need for blood donations is still great

Action 2 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross for the 33rd annual Super Donor Days Blood Drive.

Preparing for Super Donor Days at Tundra Lodge, July 3, 2019. (WBAY photo)

The Red Cross says it urgently needs blood and platelet donors to prevent a summer blood shortage.

They're holding their super donor days blood drive today at Tundra Lodge on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay. Previous Super Donor Days blood drives have been held at Shopko Hall, but Shopko Hall is being demolished to make room for a new events center.

Doors open today, Wednesday July 3, at 6:00 a.m. and the blood drive runs through noon.

All presenting donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, $10 Visa gift card (via email) and a grill-out courtesy of Suburban Propane. All while supplies last.

You can sign up to donate by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app or visiting their website.

