Hsu's Sunflower Patch celebrates the end of summer.

It's a sight to see in Wausau. The sunflowers are starting to bloom at Hsu's Ginseng. It's a new attraction for the business, hoping to attract more families to their facility.

Visitors can celebrate the last days of summer by taking a stroll through the sunflower patch. There is a maze and people are welcome to take flowers home for a fee.

Deborah Shaw, who works at Hsu', says that many families don't have access anymore, to an environment where they can learn about gardening.

Hsu's Sunflower Patch will be open for touring and pictures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. The event runs from September 3rd -14th.

The flowers will only be in bloom for about two weeks depending on Mother Nature so make sure to stop in soon after Labor Day!