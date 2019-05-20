Lawsuit filed by widow of Sun Prairie firefighter moves forward

A Dane County judge has denied a motion to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday afternoon.

The judge said she needs more information to make a ruling on public policy. The oral arguments were heard for the civil lawsuit.

The lawsuit is against the companies involved in the Sun Prairie explosion in July 2018 that led to the death of Captain Cory Barr. Those companies are being sued by Barr’s widow after a gas main was hit by a drill leading to the fiery explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.

