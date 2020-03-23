Summerfest postponed to September

Summerfest officials say due to health and safety concerns, they will be moving the dates of the music festival to September.

According to a tweet Monday afternoon, the new dates will be September 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19.

Officials say they new dates will provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience to fans and sponsors.

Festival officials say all purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates.

In addition, more information about rescheduled performances at the BMO Harris Pavilion and the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will be released soon.