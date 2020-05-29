Summer sports leagues continue with changes

As summer approaches north-central Wisconsinites are excited to get to those summer time activities like softball, bags, and sand volleyball. While some of the leagues are canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ones that are can't wait to get started.

"We can't even watch live sports on TV right now so being able to come out here and watch or play them is going to be huge for everyone," said Dan Hoehn, Kelly Club Sports Bar and Grill general manager.

This upcoming season is going to be different for many reasons. The biggest one being the new safety protocols.

"We'll have some extra chairs or something like that, or we'll have some of them stand along the fences. So they don't have to be right next to each other they can have their social distancing," Marathon City Sports Center General Manager Steve Hanson added.

"We took caution with employees wearing masks, umps wearing masks, stuff like that. Sanitizer everywhere we could possibly locate it. We got rid of towels and everything that could be touched a lot," Hoehn explained.

With the closures of other leagues in the area, some leagues like the Kelly Club have seen an influx of new teams.

"We still have some opening on Monday and Thursday. We opened them up late, we're not normally open those days but because of the influx and some calls we definitely opened up quite a bit more," Hoehn said.

Hopefully, giving people a chance to relax during a stressful time.

"People need to come out, they need to socialize, have fun, get their stress out is the biggest thing," Hanson added.

The dates are just around the corner, at the Kelly Club they will begin playing softball this coming Sunday. While the Marathon City Sports Center will begin next Tuesday.