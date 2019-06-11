Summer playground program returns to Wausau

Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is reminding parents about program to help kids enjoy the outdoors during summer break.

Karyn Powers is the department’s superintendent. She said it’s open to kids ages 5 through 12 years.

"Well I really think it's important and parents agree that kids need to be outside and enjoy the summer that we have,” Power said.

Wausau city playgrounds has been around since the 1940s -- giving kids a way to burn off some energy. And give parents a break.

Dannie Esterline is the playground leader.

"I know that once school is out some parents don't know exactly what to do with the kids, if they don't think summer school is an option… this program is really important to those parents, just even to have a 3-hour break where they can run errands.”

The 8-week program runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon daily and alternates elementary school parks, meeting at John Marshall Elementary on Monday and Wednesday, Grant Elementary on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary on Fridays until 4 p.m.

Powers said the program is affordable.

"A summer program that primarily stays outside of the classroom, uses the facilities around the school, takes advantage of the play equipment and the grassy spaces to have fun and active play is the best opportunity for parents to get their kids out at a very reasonable expense,” Power explained.

Along with crafts, games and some educational projects, the program also includes four trips.

The cost is $44 for Wausau residents and $53 for non-residents.

Esterline said it’s a great opportunity for kids to make new friends.

"I think it really builds the community around us. It helps all the kids get to know each other and get to learn how to play with their neighbors, learn how to work together.”

Families are able to sign their kids up anytime during the summer. And there is no deadline.

Wausau City Playgrounds runs until the first week of August.

