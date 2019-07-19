Summer camp for foster children in north central Wisconsin: 'Treat them like they're royalty'

The dining area at a summer camp on Thursday in an undisclosed location in north central Wisconsin is alive with birthday sounds: 36 children are opening presents, eating ice cream and screaming in enthusiasm. The event is just one in a series of meaning-packed activities at a camp specifically for foster children, which wrapped up Friday.

Foster children often miss out on simple childhood joys--like birthdays, which is one reason why 'Everybody's Birthday Party' is one of the camp's most popular events, camp director Cole Peckham explained.

The care of foster children is commonly relegated to the care of the state, and through them the foster parents that take children into their homes. But the non-profit organization Royal Family Kids (RFK), a national group with a local chapter in Marshfield, is working to introduce both fun and faith into the lives of those left to the system through neglect, drug misuse, abuse and more. That’s the motivation behind the summer camp hosted by RFK and financed by a variety of local and national businesses and groups, but it doesn’t end with the camp: mentors pair with the children and meet with them regularly throughout the school year following the camp.

The entertainment is underscored by the trauma that drives the children into the system. Cole Peckham referenced Department of Children and Families (DCF) statistics stating that the foremost reason that children are sent into the system is because of neglect. Following neglect is drug misuse, incarceration of parents, abuse and sexual abuse.

“They’re struggling with things that adults spend years trying to resolve for themselves,” Peckham said. “And they’re doing it, a lot of times, alone.”

That’s where RFK is trying to step into the abusive cycle trapping children in the system. “We’re very intentional about everything we do at camp, and we have a lot of things that kinda look goofy, but really have a deep purpose,” Peckham noted.

A few of the lighter things include making tie-dye tee shirts with mentors, giving the children a handmade memento of their own that they can take back home with them from camp. Walking through the camp on Thursday, small tents dotted the field with ukulele sounds drifting from one, a pounding hammer from another, and shouts from the pool nearby.

“When you watch those kids construct something with their hands, and the look of pride and accomplishment that they feel and that they receive is so powerful for them. You know, they did that,” Peckham explained.

Farther into the woods, an eight-year RFK mentor, Jake Roelse, is shooting arrows with a group of young boys. “Just seeing their smiling faces tells a story,” he explained. “Just to be able to have a week of fun as a kid and just having people around them who care for them and support them and encourage them to be all that they can be is just amazing.”

Back at the base, a wall in the dining area holds posters reading “Be courageous”, “Be positive”, “Be respectful” and “Be safe”. It’s their “Be Wall,” Peckham explains, and it’s dotted with sticky notes.

Camp counselors watch for when children are respectful and positive, and write notes that stick to the board praising the child. “Then during our meal times we go around and we read them aloud to everybody and we clap and we cheer and we say ‘oh that was so good! You were so brave!’” Peckham said. “We really reinforce their value to them, like ‘you do matter! You do things that are really good!’”

That’s a value that’s often forgotten by foster children, Peckham notes, drawing on his own experiences. He shared the story of one boy who came to camp one year, completely uninterested in the event.

“He didn’t trust us; he didn’t trust the environment. He had been taken from a situation where you can’t trust adults; you can’t trust the people that you’re supposed to be able to trust. And he had been hurt. And he came to camp and we just poured into him for a week, and just encouraged him, and told him about the love of God and how valuable he was and how special he was. And he could really be something, and he mattered, and had value.”

It was on the last day of camp that Peckham said the boy came up to him in tears.

“And I thought something was wrong, and I’m like ‘Buddy! Johnny! What’s wrong? What happened? Are you okay?’ And he said ‘Yeah. I don’t understand why you guys love me.’ And it just ripped my heart out. And I smiled as I was crying, because like--that’s beautiful. That’s exactly what we want them to know, is that they are loved. That they do matter.”

Peckham says every mentor has stories like that. “We call them SOTOs,” he said with a smile. “Stories of the one—the one that really hooked ya.”

He’s been directing for five years, and for him, it never gets old. Caring for foster children is a responsibility that often gets overlooked, he believes, and this is one way to step in and break the cycle. Many people hope “someone” is dealing with the issue.

“We’re someone. We need to step up and support the children in our communities,” he reflected.

“We want to treat them like they’re royalty.”

