Summer deemed busiest time of year for school district IT departments

School district IT departments work year round to ensure a safe environment for all. Surprisingly summer is the busiest time of the year for IT staff. Before teachers are back in classrooms Stevens Point School District technicians hand check every technology device in the school. That includes 2,000 one-to-one-devices, 4,000 laptops, and 400 iPads. As well as phones, projectors, computers and much more. David Moon with the IT department said all devices are hand inspected and cleaned by either him or one of his nine co-workers.

"We do our very best every summer to go through, test everything, make sure everything is up and working, obviously there are some things that we miss. New teachers come in whatever it might be, sometimes they want a new room set up, and we got to accommodate them to the best of our ability,” Moon said.

Summer is all about preparation for the department. The focused is switched when the school bell rings in fall. During the school year, the department focuses on problem solving and safety.

"Helping staff understand, looking from a student lens. If I am 6-years-old, what should and shouldn't I be doing with it? And our staff has done a great job adjusting to that piece of it. So now moving forward it's, 'How can I tie this in so that it's a daily conversation?,’ October Penner, a technology integration specialist said.

The IT department works with staff and students create a safe cyber environment. The school also provides filters on all devices to keep students off of inappropriate website. To keep up to date on all technology, technicians work with each other and go to conferences throughout the year.

