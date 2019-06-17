Suicide prevention tools seminar to be held Monday in Marshfield

A free presentation to educate people on the warning signs of suicide is Monday in Marshfield.

Question, Persuade & Refer, also known as QPR, Suicide Prevention training is Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6-7 p.m.

Click here to register.

Participants will learn three simple steps to help save a life from suicide: Question-Recognize the warning signs of suicide and start a conversation Persuade-Know how to offer hope and Refer-Know how to get help and save a life.

The presentation is hosted by Marshfield Clinic and the Marshfield Area Parent Network , a sub-committee of Marshfield Clinic Health System Center for Community Health Advancement.

Organizers want the public to be as familiar with QPR as CPR.

The presentation is in the Adler Room of the Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library.

It’s located at 105 S Maple Ave. in Marshfield.

