Substitute teacher charged with child sexual assault continued working in another district while being investigated

The former substitute teacher charged with child sexual assault Wednesday after incidents at a Wausau school, 7 Investigates discovered, continued working as a sub in the D.C. Everest School District while he was being investigated.

D.C. Everest School District Human Resources Director Kim Hall told 7 Investigates no other incidents were reported while Zachary Robins was teaching during that time.

Court documents show the alleged assaults of two Riverside Elementary School students happened on Oct. 15. Wausau Police Lt. Nate Cihlar said that evening a parent notified the principal of the incident. Cihlar said the principal reported the incident to the school resource officer the next day, Oct. 16.

Robins, who was employed by Parallel Education Division, was fired Oct. 16.

Hall said that same day, Robins was in their classroom teaching a half day at Rothschild Elementary School. She said D.C. Everest was not aware there were any kind of allegations against Robins. Hall said he also subbed a full day Oct. 18 at Evergreen Elementary School.

That same day Hall said the student services director got an anonymous tip saying the district needed to call Wausau Police about Robins. He did that and immediately fired Robin after learning about the investigation.

Here is how Robins was able to work at another district while he was being investigated.

Wausau School District this summer switched from employing substitute teachers directly to contracting them through Parallel Education Division.

Tammy Rosenberg, Parallel's chief operating officer said Robins was one of the substitutes originally hired by Wausau who then joined Parallel during the switch. She said all substitute teachers had to go through background and other necessary employment checks and Robins passed them all.

D.C. Everest directly hires substitute teachers and does not contract through Parallel, so Parallel did not contact D.C. Everest about the allegations.

Cihlar said they did not know Robins worked with D.C. Everest until the district called asking about the investigation. He added they are not aware that Robins worked for any other districts.

Cihlar said they did not have enough probable cause to arrest Robins until Tuesday, Oct. 29, which is how Robins continued to work freely even while the case was being investigated.

All of the school agencies wanted to make it clear, they take student safety very seriously, which is why immediate actions were taken upon learning of the allegations.

7 Investigates reached out to the Department of Public Instruction who said they would work on answering our questions about what their policies and procedures are when something like this happens and what if anything was or needed to be done for Robins' case.