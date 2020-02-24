Sturgeon season finishes below average

Harvest totals for the 2020 Sturgeon spearing season are below average, but experts are still calling it a success.

With variable ice conditions and relatively poor water clarity below the surface, the 2020 campaign started slow.

Then, a cold snap firmed up the ice, and water clarity improved too.

"I think more people felt comfortable getting out on the ice," siad Ryan Koenigs, DNR Sturgeon Biologist. "We actually saw our shanty counts increase from the second weekend over the first weekend."

Of the 491 fish harvested on Lake Winnebago, 108 were taken on the final weekend of the campaign.

That's about 22% of the season total, in just two days.