Sturgeon Bay community welcomes USCGC Mobile Bay home after 14 months away

The crew of the United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Mobile Bay get a warm welcome home despite the snow and cold.

"They're tears of joy, complete joy that we actually get to see them, and they're home," said Kristin Moats, the wife of a USCGC Mobile Bay crew member.

She and her daughter, Kayla, both got the hug on Thursday morning that they have looked forward to for more than a year.

"I missed him a lot just because he's been gone for so long," said Kayla Moats, the daughter of a USCGC Mobile Bay crew member. "He's missed me coming back to school and a lot of stuff that he usually doesn't miss, but it is really nice to have him home."

The Moats stand with families of other Mobile Bay crew members along the water as the ship returns from 14 months away in Baltimore.

Those families organized a community-wide welcome with music from the Sturgeon Bay High School Band, the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, and the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department.

"It was a wonderful thing to see. The spouses really took lead on it, coordinated with the local Coast Guard committee in town here, and they overachieved," said Lt. Cmdr. Steven Kingsley, the commanding officer on the USCGC Mobile Bay. "It was a wonderful feeling. Most of the time when we pull in it's late at night or on the weekend, and we just kind of do our job quietly. It was nice for the crew to actually have some recognition when they got to the pier and saw the support from the community."

"You're going to be hard-pressed to find a community that's more giving than this community is, and this ship is part of the community. It's part of the family," said Thomas Baudhuin, an original crew member of the USCGC Mobile Bay.

The USCGC Mobile Bay looks different than it did when Baudhuin brought it to Sturgeon Bay from Yorktown, Virginia in November 1979.

The ship was gutted from stem to stern in Maryland and upgraded to extend its life for another 15 years. While the vessel was being worked on, the crew went to other Coast Guard units to stand duty and train.

Baudhuin still feels the same sense of pride looking at the USCGC Mobile Bay as he did 40 years ago.

"She was just as pretty then as she is now," he said.

Lt. Cmdr. Kingsley says even in Sturgeon Bay the work does not stop; however, the crew looks forward to some rest and time with their families in the days and weeks to come.

The Mobile Bay is the only USCG Cutter home-ported in Wisconsin.