Stuff the Bus to help dozens of kids get school supplies this fall

The Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart in Rib Mountain and Marshfield to provide new school supplies to Marathon County students in need for "Stuff the Bus".

The nationwide campaign includes similar events at nearly 3,000 Walmart stores across the country.

To participate, shoppers:

• Check in-store supply lists for needed supplies

• Purchase the supplies

• Drop them off in The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.

Salvation Army will be on-site Saturday, Aug. 3 to collect the items. Walmart will keep the bins there for a limited time.

Donations will then be distributed to families in Marathon County later this month.

Colleen Hilber and Mallory Kroeplin from the Salvation Army joined the Deep Bench on Thursday.

"The need is great," HIlber said.

They said last year, the event helped about 75 familes.