Wisconsin health officials still urge masks

We’ve all been there. We are sitting in the car waiting to shop and we are debating whether or not to put the masks on. Well, urns out they do work.

New data shows that masks prevented more than 78,000 infections in Italy between April 6-May 9, and more than 66,000 infections in New York between April 17 and May 9.

Here in Central Wisconsin, it can be easy to forget that Covid-19 has disappeared.

“Why should people be wearing masks?”

“The order may be gone but the virus is not.”

While facemasks may not be required, Marathon County Health Department’s Melissa Moore says guidance on them hasn’t changed.

“As part of our prevention messages that we’ve been putting out. Which is cleaning the hands, avoid touching the face, stay home when you’re sick, keeping that 6-feet between you and others. We still include facemasks as part of that message.”

Face masks are still important. And it’s easily spread from the mouth.

“Any barrier that we can put that will reduce that risk of having droplets come out of our mouths or us breathing in those droplets is something that can help reduce our risk and then our risk to spreading it to others as well.

There’s also still a need for them. The Marshfield Clinic says that a shortage is still apparent.

“We are seeing thousands of patients come through our doors every day. And so our supply is depleted.”

The clinic provides masks for each patient that comes in and doesn’t have one, and allows them to take it when they leave.

“Most people are keeping them because they want to take it with them and be able to wash it, wear it to the grocery store, or wear it when they come back for appointments.”

Facemasks are still voluntary, and for some businesses wearing them is a choice. But Laurie Ollhoff, who helped sew masks for people through Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors has this message for those who choose to not wear a mask in public.

“If you’re choosing not to, don’t get close to people. Give people their space.”

Although wearing a mask is recommended in public, it’s not the safest place to be right now

“What we know is that the safest place for people to be is at home. Any time we leave our home, we risk coming in contact with the virus or spreading the virus to others. “

For more guidance on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, you can go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/fs-Important-information-cloth-face-covering.pdf.