Study finds time with shelter dogs can improve PTSD symptoms in military veterans

A recent study reveals walking shelter dogs can improve PTSD symptoms in military veterans and showcases a very unique project that benefits both the animal and the veteran. Currently there are more than 21 million veterans living in the U.S. and one in 10 have PTSD.

A study finds veterans with PTSD benefit from time with shelter dogs (WZAW).

Doctors Cheryl Krause-Parello of Florida Atlantic University, who led the study, and Angela Hughes, from Mars Petcare, joined Stella Porter Tuesday.

They say veterans walking the dogs are mutually beneficial. Veterans and dogs showed signs of reduced stress.

