Study: North America loses 3 billion birds, Wis. part of problem and solution

A recent study published in the journal Science found North America has lost 30% of its bird population over the last 50 years, or about three billion birds, including ones found in Wisconsin.

Another recent study from Audubon says "two-thirds of North American birds are at increasing risk of extinction from global temperature rise." That is 389 species of birds.

"They're considered a canary in a coal mine," Kent Hall said about how bird wellness signals environmental wellbeing.

He is president of Aldo Leopold Audubon Society, a wildlife conservation group that concentrates on birds. He also is on the Wisconsin Bird City board and was a biology professor at UW-Stevens Point for 30 years.

"As birds go, humans tend to go as well," he said. "So, if we destroy the environment for birds, we're destroying the environment for humans as well."

Some members of his society contributed to data from the Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas II used in the referenced studies, which found migrant birds are the largest species affected by several factors.

As found in the Audubon study, a warming climate has caused more moisture in the air. "When you have that much moisture falling on the ground, the ground nesting birds cannot nest," Hall explained.

Deforestation in both the Amazon and places like Wisconsin is another factor that destroys habitat, thus not allowing birds to reproduce. This also includes destroying wetland and prairie habitat whether it be for buildings, homes, or farmland.

"Feral cats kill well over a billion birds each year," Hall added.

"Windows and collisions with birds kill between 600 million and a billion birds a year."

For those who do not care that much about birds, Hall said, declining populations still impact you.

"Tree swallows, purple martins, and others eat huge quantities of mosquitoes, so without birds, these problems would be much worse," he said.

His group is working to create a pollinator garden in Stevens Point, along with a prairie. The group has been observing birds and working to conserve their habitats for the last 100 years.

The Bird Protection Fund through the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is another effort working towards reversing the bird population decline. This year, $60,000 is dedicated to go to nine different projects that range from habitat conservation to research.

The fund was established in 2009 and since then has given out more than $1 million for Wisconsin bird conservation efforts. The Natural Resources Foundation partners with the Department of Natural Resources, and the Wisconsin Bird Conservation Initiative to raise and support projects year after year.

Caitlin Williamson, director of Conservation Programs with the Natural Resources Foundation said the money largely comes from an annual walk-a-thon style fundraiser called the Great Wisconsin Birdathon that encourages people see as many birds as they can in a 24 hour period while raising money for the cause.

Williamson and Hall both said there are numerous ways to help support bird conservation and habitat in your own home.

- Create a pollinator garden

- Allow prairie grass to grow instead of mowing your entire lawn

- Plant trees

- Adding tape or ornaments to windows to block the reflection of the outdoors

- Keeping cats indoors

- Avoiding pesticides

- Drink bird-friendly coffee

- Donating and volunteering for bird conservation efforts