Study: Millennials are the least likely to get the flu vaccine because of myths, misconceptions

You know what they say about excuses, everybody’s got one! But when it comes to making them to not get the flu shot, the consequences can be a matter of life and death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 34,200 Americans died from the flu in the 2018-2019 season, and this flu season is on track to be one of the most severe seasons we’ve seen in the last decade.

While most Americans understand a flu shot would help protect them and those around them, according to a survey commissioned by the American Academy of Family Physicians, more than 80% of American adults polled got at least one of the facts about flu vaccines wrong, and more than a quarter, or 28%, got them all wrong.

Some of the findings include:

- More than half of Americans still haven’t gotten a flu shot this season and nearly a third (32%) of adults don’t plan on getting one.

- The most common reasons are believing they don’t need it (27%), thinking they’ll get sick from it (21%), forgetting about it (16%) and simply not having time (15%).

- More than 3 in 4 Americans (77%) vastly underestimated the death toll of the flu last year with 29% putting the death toll at between 100-1000.

On Thursday, Dr. Kim Yu, a family physician, set the flu shot record straight.

“The ones that don’t get the flu shot, the most significant population, are millennials that believe these misconceptions and are lease likely to get their flu shot,” Dr. Yu said. “We know that the flu vaccine is safe and protects against the flu, and that’s why everyone needs to get it.”

She said the flu vaccine is created new each year, based on the different sub-types of the flu and strains of flu.

“Children, pregnant women and the elderly are most susceptible and vulnerable to the ravages of the flu, and so we need to do our part and help protect those around us, protect our community, by getting vaccinated.

Talk to your doctor or visit www.familydoctor.org/flu for more information.