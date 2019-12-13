Students to be released Friday morning following SPASH school threat

The Stevens Point School District says students will be released at 10:21 a.m. Friday following the report of an anonymous threats on the bathroom stalls at SPASH.

A message from the district reads:

District Families and Staff:

This morning, a staff member has found additional anonymous school threats on bathroom stalls at SPASH. We have immediately increased police presence at the building.

Due to extreme caution and prudence SPASH will early release at 10:21 a.m. There is no indication that there are threats at any other school, however we have requested increased police presence at all schools.

Parents may pick up students from schools as they feel appropriate.

We recognize the frustration and will be sending additional information and communication later today.

Sincerely,

Craig Gerlach, Ed.S

