Students serve free breakfast to those in need in Marathon Park

St John Lutheran students are on a mission to make a difference and fill empty stomach in their community. The group handed out eggs, pancakes, sausage and potatoes, at marathon park Friday morning, as well as warm clothes to take for winter. This is all part of their Operation Feed My Sheep project the school has been working on throughout October. Pastor John Stransky said the school has even partnered with the Salvation Army and the Neighbors Place to learn more about poverty in the area.

"We feel great about being able to serve our community as part of and for our kids that, they're learning about homelessness and poverty and what that looks like and the reality of it in the Wausau community,” Stransky said.

Jeff Reiche, the instructional leader at St. John Lutheran said the group plans to continue helping the community and has a few other projects already in the works.

"It's uplifting to know that that you've got to hunt of opportunities but you can piece things together and make a difference,” Reiche said.

At the end of the month the school will put together quilts for the homeless, a book titled the ABC’s of Homelessness and a DVD of research from speakers and trips throughout October.