Students log into school from home

The Wisconsin virtual academy and destinations career academy of Wisconsin are two options in the state for students who need to break out of the traditional school setting. Here students are able to log onto school from any place that has internet. The k12 program is free for families.

There are many reasons one might choose virtual schooling. The school said medical reasons, bullying, or social anxiety and depression are usually the reasoning. Many professional athletes and celebrity children also enroll in the program to do schooling on the road. The head of the online schools Nicholaus Sutherland says this year he even enrolled his kindergarten son in the schooling for sensory reasons.

"He has some unique sensory needs that would make rick and more difficult. And my wife and I have talked about home schooling but at the end of the day we went with this program because it's schooling from home with professional certified teachers,” Sutherland said.

The online courses offer curriculum from Wisconsin licenses teachers who tailor to student needs. Students work 4 to 6 hours a day to get their schooling done just as traditional students do in the classroom.

"The quality of K-12 education is outstanding. It's an award winning curriculum. It's kept up to date, it is engaging. And then you just get the inherent safety of schooling from home with your parent,” Sutherland said.

A learning coach such as a parent is required for student’s resource. Younger children should have a full time parent available at all times. To enroll parents can school choice their student and sign up online. While they can’t compete in sports, students can connect through in-person outings, online clubs, prom, student council and more.