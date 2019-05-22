Students help VFW honor fallen veterans

Every year, VFW Post 388 in Wausau takes the time to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day by placing American flags along the edge of Pine Grove Cemetery.

This year, VFW members and students of D.C. Everest Junior High School put up over 100 flags to honor those who lost their lives in service.

While the students took time out of the classroom to help out, they still learned a valuable lesson to set an example for the next generation.

“We’re all comrades in arms whether you’re Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard. We’ve tried each other a little bit, but we’re still all friends,” said U.S. Army Veteran Dan Southworth.

“You’re not doing it for yourself, you’re doing it for other people. You make other people feel good,” said D.C. Everest ninth grader Zayah Ostrowski.

After all the work was done, the VFW members and the students were treated to some ice cream for their hard work.

