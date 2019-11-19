Students create "Donation Station" to reduce food waste and help others

Students at D.C. Everest Middle School figured out a way to save packaged food and fruit from the trash while helping out other students at their school.

It's called the donation station, and it's a growing initiative they hope to spread to other schools.

Milana Bublik and Marissa Rowe ran the donation station Tuesday at D.C. Everest Middle School. They save about 2,000 perfectly good food items from the trash every month.

"We average from about 40 items being donated each lunch," said Rowe.

The students involved are part of the Green Team, which promotes sustainability. Its 30 members from each grade are led by their teacher, Tammy Koenig, who wanted to come up with a way to reduce food waste. She had students enter to be part of the team by writing an essay about how it would help their school and community.

"I love just being positive for the environment," said Rowe.

The donation station is simple. Kids leave unopened packaged food and fruit in bins at the end of their lunch period. The Green Team members working the table then take that food to the teachers' lounge.

To be stored for healthy snacking later.

"Kids can just stop by student services or the refrigerator in the teacher's lounge and they can just get a healthy snack," said Bublik.

It started as a way to reduce food waste at the school. But it helps with more than just that.

"This will help a lot of kids who don't have that much food to eat during lunch. There were a lot of kids not enough food at lunch or not having enough food or snacks to get through the day. The school day is pretty long, so we need to make sure we are staying healthy," said Bublik.

It's evolved into a way to put food back on students' plates.

"We also always have fresh fruits like bananas or pears or apples that usually kids buy just so they can donate to here," said Bublik.

Superintendent Kristine A. Gilmore heard about their project and brought them to a School Board meeting.

"We were lucky enough to have one of the school board members donate this fridge actually so it really impacted," said Rowe. "I definitely hope it will get to all of the schools in our district."

The Green Team has already brought the program to Rothschild and Mountain Bay.