Student-led salon opens as part of NTC cosmetology program

A new cosmetology program at Northcentral Technical College is giving students hands-on experience working in the beauty industry.

An instructor gives a student guidance on cutting hair (WSAW Photo).

With the start of the new semester, NTC opened "Studio Max" to provide hair, nail skin care services done by students, and it’s open to the public.

NTC leadership says the opening of Studio Max is just one example of NTC's rapid growth.

Each new program is designed to fill a need for jobs based on projections made by the college. NTC hopes to be able to teach to new trends in the beauty industry to have students ready to be employed after graduation.

"It's all about hands-on experience and making sure that students are getting relevant to what they'll be doing in the industry. For this, we really needed a learning lab where they would be using the products and the tools and the space that would be the same as when they're in the industry," said Brandy Breuckman, Dean of the School of Business, Community Services and Virtual College.

The salon features 20 stations, manicure chairs and facial tables for the program’s four students to use.

"We are always trying to see what's coming, what's new, we're doing a lot of projecting. We have to meet the needs of industry, and make sure we're connecting students with those businesses and the skills that those businesses need,” Breuckman said.

Each service is overseen by an instructor, giving teachers the chance to give instant feedback and guidance to promote strong technique and good habits.

"They get to physically feel it. Say, for round brushing, for instance. They actually get to feel how to hold that brush, how to hold that blow drier, so that they're not straining their wrists," said instructor Allegra Coolidge.

She's also hoping to be able to help students adapt to new trends and requests by clients.

"It's nice to have a good, clean, pretty place to learn. It makes me excited to come here every day," said Abbigail Westcott, a cosmetology student.

