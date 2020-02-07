Student fighting leukemia shaves school secretary's head

For 13-year-old Maddy Lang and her family, it’s been a tough year. Diagnosed with leukemia in June, the 8th grader has managed to stay on the honor roll and basketball team at St. Mary’s School in Marathon, all while battling the disease. Friday, Maddy was all smiles as the school and community came together to show support for her and her family.

“This town has been absolutely amazing,” said LeAnn Lang, Maddy’s mother. “We’ve gotten so many people that have called us, sent messages, sent cards; we have boxes of cards. Just a hug on the street or a simple message; this community is absolutely amazing.”

That strength and support was showcased in a big way, a check for $34,180 presented to Maddy and her family by the school’s secretary, Suzie Lang, to help with the cost for Maddy’s care. It’s all thanks to a fundraising effort organized by Suzie.

“There’s got to be something I can do just to give a little boost,” said Suzie. “This community’s amazing and we raised a lot of money.”

Suzie had made a deal with the family that if they raised over $2,000, she would let Maddy shave her head. With that goal easily reached, Maddy went to work Friday afternoon with fellow students cheering her on as she shaved her secretary’s head.

“When I look at Maddy and I see her beautiful smiling face and I see her enthusiasm,” said Suzie, “she’s amazing and I’m thinking ‘It’s only my hair. It’ll grow back!’”

Suzie wasn’t the only one to try out a new hair style. Several community members and family friends, including Maddy’s grandfather, all decided to give the bald look a try, proving the message that could be seen on the back of every #MadisynStrong shirt to be true, “In this family, no one fights alone.”

“This family, this community has been rallying around us as they would anyone in this community,” explained LeAnn. “We just want to thank everybody for everything they’ve done for us. The support, the love, the hugs, the prayers. Most importantly, the power of prayer.”

