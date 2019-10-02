Student facing juvenile charges following Portage County school threat

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department says a student is being referred juvenile charges following a suspected school threat.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student who overheard another student make threatening statements towards the Tomorrow River School District and its students.

Investigators with the cooperation of the school district, investigated the threats and identified a suspect, according to Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas.

The suspect is a student of the district who was not at school Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect is currently in custody and is being referred to the Portage County Department of Health and Human Services for making a terroristic threat.