Student that made threat no longer at Rhinelander middle school

The student that made a threat Thursday at James Williams Middle School will not be returning to school while the situation is being investigated, according to Mike Cheslock, Community Education Coordinator for the School District of Rhinelander.

A message sent to staff and families says the student made the threat out of anger.

The message stated:

“Law enforcement has been notified and is working cooperatively with the school district to resolve this situation. We will be working to increase our law enforcement presence in our building until the investigation is complete. We take the safety of our students and staff seriously and wanted to be sure you were aware of this situation. We do not feel that students or staff were ever in danger.”

The nature and manner of the threat were not disclosed in a media release.

The School Resource Officer assigned at James Williams Middle School responded to the situation immediately and detained the student.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the School District of Rhinelander took the threat seriously and have determined that no staff or students were in any danger.

