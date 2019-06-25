UPDATE: Multiple deaths in Langlade Co. house fire

Multiple people have died as a result of a house fire on County Highway DD in Pickerel Tuesday morning, according to a Town of Langlade firefighter.

According to a press release from the Langlade County Sheriff's Office firefighters responded to the structure just after 6:20 a.m.

As of 11:30 a.m. crews remained on the scene.

The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Pickerel Fire Department, Town of Langlade Fire Department, Wolf River Fire Department, The Langlade County Fire Investigation Team and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Investigation Team.

Investigators are not releasing any more information at this time.

