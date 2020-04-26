Structure fire temporarily closes County Highway U, village of Maine

County Highway U in the village of Maine between 28th Ave. and 44th Ave. is temporarily closed due to a structure fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire took place on the 400 block of County Highway U.

Sheriff's Deputies as well as fire units from the Village of Maine, Town of Hamburg, Town of Texas, City of Wausau, and SAFER were dispatched to this structure. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Wausau Police Department responded as well to assist with traffic control.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

The Salvation Army is on scene to assist the residents of the home.