Strawberry farms open for picking, but operating on shortened season

People who love picking their own strawberries fresh off the farm *know that there's only a short window every year to do it, but that window is even smaller due to a shortened growing season.

Dozens of people didn't waste any time getting their pick of berries at Arnold's Strawberries. Tuesday marked the first day anyone could.

This year's seasons started two weeks late because of wet and cold weather into late spring. Mike Arnold, Manager at Arnold's Strawberries said it's a risk that comes with the territory.

"Farming is a lot like gambling. You don't know what you're going to get and you have to be thankful and do what you can with what you get" he said.

For customer Fran Jones, the delayed start to the season worked in her favor.

"It actually worked out great for me this year because I was in Minnesota last week and I was afraid I was going to miss the beginning of the season and that's when the berries are the biggest and the best" she said.

For most people, a shorter season is not a good thing and definitely not a good thing for farmers looking to make a profit.

"The income from the farm is our yearly income so if the season is cut short, our income is cut short" Arnold said.

Farmers are hoping the season will last until the second week of July. At Arnold's Strawberries some fields are already open, but the farm is running on a shortened operating schedule. By the time the weekend hits, the bulk of their berries will be ready and ripe for the picking.