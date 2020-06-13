Strawberry farms prepare for upcoming season

Local strawberry farms are excited for people to return. Mike Matushak, owner of Engleberry Strawberry farms says that it looks like the start of a good season.

"The crop looks really good. We had a nice mild winter with lots of snow which is what you want. We haven't fought too much frost this year which also helps," Matushak said.

Everything is good to go with the crops, but the farm is promoting social distancing to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

"Our normal customers will just see a little change. We are going to work very hard to keep people safe. We are still going to try to encourage people to come and enjoy the experience of picking berries," Matushak added.

This year the Engleberry staff will keep people in their cars until it's time for them to pick, helping to limit the crowds on the property.

"You just don't want the gangs of people meeting together. So at this point we'll try and control a lot of that. We'll do that by keeping people in their vehicle until they're ready to go and when they're ready to go we'll move forward after that," Matushak explained.

Local farms are excited to have their customers return, but Mike says to call before you make any trips this summer.

"The best thing is always call before you're going to come. Don't assume we're going to have it for the whole day because some days we don't," Matushak said.