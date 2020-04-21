Stratford police chief to run for state assembly

Stratford Police Chief Tim Miller is joining the race for the Wisconsin State Assembly.

In a statement, Miller says he will run as a Republican for the 69th Assembly District, which includes Stratford, Colby, Neillsville and the eastern part of Marshfield. Incumbent Rep. Bob Kulp has said he will not run for reelection this fall.

In announcing his campaign, Miller touts his 27 years of law enforcement experience and praises the region as being "community oriented." Late Monday, Miller launched a website and Facebook page to promote the campaign.

Here is the full text of the announcement:

"Tim Miller, 27 year law enforcement veteran, announces his candidacy for the Wisconsin 69th Assembly District. Miller will run as a Republican.

Miller stated, 'When I first heard that Bob Kulp was not going to run for re-election, I thought about the loss of his representation to the 69th District. I knew many people looked up to him and valued his community service. Bob had served as the keynote speaker when Stratford hosted the Marathon County Law Enforcement Memorial service. He did an outstanding job and I was honored to have him there. I also met with Bob at the state capitol to speak with him about community and law enforcement issues. Bob, thank-you for your service and always being willing to listen!'

Miller began his law enforcement career as an undercover narcotics investigator. He held many different positions throughout his career including Field Training Officer, School Resource Officer and Detective. Miller is currently serving as Stratford’s Chief of Police. As a patrol officer, Miller prided himself in being community orientated. 'I found the best way to serve my community was to listen to the people that I serve. I listened to their hopes and concerns and tried to be a problem solver for them. I emphasized this same philosophy to all of the officers I have trained over the years. My strength as a good listener and problem solver will be a valuable asset to serve the people of the 69th Assembly District.'

Miller has been married to his wife, Tirzah, for 20 years. They currently are raising their 3 teenagers in the Stratford area. 'We moved to the Stratford area for the excellent schools and the tremendous feeling of community pride shared here. The 69th District as a whole is very community orientated. It’s a great place to live, work and raise a family. I have also seen the challenges that face our communities. My next phase of community service will be to look for solutions at the state level. I look forward to meeting as many people as possible in the 69th District and I would be honored to represent all of them in Madison!'"